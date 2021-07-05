SHILLINGTON, Pa. -- The sights and sounds of summer fill the streets outside of Governor Mifflin High School as large crowds enjoyed rides, live music and food for the triumphant return of the 45th edition of Governor Mifflin Community Days.
“It’s unbelievable," Alexa Owens from Shillington said. "I thought we’d never be back to this. It’s so crazy unreal we are so excited to be here.”
The large crowds from the moment the gates opened perhaps signal the strong desire to just get back out to events like these as the crowds increase, and so does the level of life appreciation.
“I appreciate it 10 times more," Valerie Boguslowski from Shillington said. "It was so difficult being stuck in your house all day now. We can all be out without masks.”
Some in the crowd still chose to wear masks as they made their way around the carnival atmosphere, but not many expressed safety concerns.
“Hopefully everything is safe," Ian Newman from Shillington said. "It’s nice being out with people. It’s good for everyone.
At first glance everything seems completely back to normal but as you walk around the area outside Governor Mifflin as these signs read “If you don’t feel well, stay at home.”
"If you're sick stay home," Erich Cawalla from the Greater Governor Mifflin League said. "It's outside. There's no regulations, so we do have extra sanitizing stations. We are not letting anybody in the school to be safe in that way."
It’s an important community event and an economic boost for dozens of food truck vendors from Berks and beyond who missed out on many events like this last summer.
"It seems abnormally normal," Cawalla said. "Isn't that weird? You go a whole year with wearing masks and doing all that stuff and not able to talk to people, and what you do outside and here we are abnormally normal community days."
The band Go Go Gadget is set to take the stage tomorrow, with the second community day beginning at 5:30 p.m.
In Shillington, Tom Rader, 69 News