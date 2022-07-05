SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Some came to the start of Governor Mifflin Community Days for the rides.
"My grandchildren are coming, so we head over to all the little kiddie rides," said Melinda Lucas of Exeter Township.
Others hunt for that ever-elusive carnival sea creature.
"We're here for the goldfish game," said Rob Calhoun.
The carnival games seem to get harder and harder every year.
"Yeah, it's for me," said Shylynn Snyder of Sinking Spring. "I love goldfish."
After numerous failed attempts, they got one.
Meanwhile, one patriotic clown says he found a passion for the art during the pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit, I'm thinking, 'I have all this clown stuff at home. What do I do with it?'" said Robert Hanson, who performs as a clown known as "Bob-O."
Hanson vibes off the reaction he gets from those of all ages.
"I get enjoyment out of watching their faces," he said. "I have teenagers giving me high fives. I've had older people ask if I'm coming back."
Off the midway, the concert stage has lots of great acts lined up and a meet-and-greet with a Phillies legend.
"It's the first year we've done a meet-and-greet, per say, in a while," said Erich Cawalla, an organizer. "We had the Philly Phanatic here a few years ago."
Former MLB All-Star Mickey Morandini is slated to appear Tuesday night, as well as the Krick father-and-son Elvis impersonator pair on Wednesday.
Overall, everyone is just happy to be out and together.
"It's nice that America can come together just to celebrate, just with everything going on right now," Snyder said.