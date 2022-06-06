SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin Education Foundation has named a new Executive Director.
Beth Stanislawczyk’s appointment was made official by the Governor Mifflin Board of School Directors at the meeting held on May 16. She will be the foundation’s second executive director, succeeding Brett Mayer.
The Governor Mifflin Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization benefiting programs, scholarships, and other opportunities for academic advancement within Governor Mifflin School District, a media release from the school district writes.
Stanislawczyk will officially assume her role on June 13.
Stanislawczyk has served on the board of the Governor Mifflin Education Foundation for several years.
She is also an alumnus of Governor Mifflin High School and a 1991 graduate of Penn State University. She received her elementary teaching certification from Alvernia College in 1993.