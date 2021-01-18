SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Two residents of the Governor Mifflin School District addressed the school board at its Monday night meeting about recent actions taken against board member Andrew Pannafino.
The school board voted 7-2 on Dec. 7, 2020, to censure Pannafino and asked for his resignation over a post reportedly made by Pannafino on his Facebook page.
The post was directed at Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, who is Pennsylvania's secretary of health. It criticized Dr. Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of COVID-19 in the state.
"How much longer are we to put up with Wolf and his boyfriend Levine?" the post stated.
Christina Worley told the board that she disagrees that the Pannafino censure is behind them, saying the board "owes a public apology to Pannafino." Worley also objected to teaching diversity and inclusion at the elementary level and said it was a form of "indoctrination."
Annette Baker said the board relied on second- and third-hand information to make its decision. She also said the board bullied Pannafino and should read its own policy on bullying.
Baker additionally commented on the district’s multimillion-dollar building project. She agreed that the maintenance and repair projects were immediately necessary but asked the board to delay the new construction for a year so that residents "can regain their financial footing" after suffering through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other business
The board received a pat on the back from Superintendent Bill McKay, in honor of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association's school director recognition month.
He read a proclamation from the state Department of Education and noted "on average, board members spend 10 hours per month on school business." McKay concluded his remarks saying, "Thank you for everything you do."
McKay then shared two anecdotes related to students being back in the classroom. He ran into a student working in a sandwich shop who told him, "I'm thrilled to be back in school every day."
He also said a school bus driver told him, "The students are wonderful on the buses," and she thought it was because they are happy being back in the school buildings.
In other business, the board approved the submission of 2020 real estate and 2019 interim tax bills to the Berks County Tax Claim Bureau. The 322 total bills totaled $942,226.83.
Also, 3,186 delinquent tax bills in the amount of $35,046 were approved to be submitted to G.H. Harris Associates Inc., Dallas, Pa.
The board then approved a request for independent educational evaluation of speech for an unnamed student, to be conducted by the Chester County Intermediate Unit, at a cost of $902.53 per day.
In addition, the board approved the purchase of a Cisco telecommunications system at a cost of $234,740 from Integra One, Allentown, and Category 6 cabling infrastructure work from Linktech Inc., West Reading, at a cost of $147,634.