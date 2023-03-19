SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Make sure your bottles and cans are sorted.

Saturday marked Global Recycling Day.

The special day highlights the importance of reducing, reusing and especially recycling the earth's limited resources.

It's also important to make sure you're recycling more harmful things, like heavy duty cleaners or paint, the right way.

If you live in Berks County, Governor Mifflin Intermediate School has Household Hazardous Waste Disposal day planned.

That's set for April 15th, from 8 a.m. to noon.