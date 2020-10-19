SHILLINGTON, Pa. – At Monday night’s meeting of the Governor Mifflin School Board, action was taken to retain two firms for financial services.
Conrad Siegel Actuaries, of Lancaster, was hired to perform the 2020 ACA Employer Reporting at a cost of $7,000, which is no increase above the 2019 report. Also, Herbein & Company, Inc., of Wyomissing, was retained to perform the district’s year-end audits for June 30, 2020, June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022 at a yearly cost of $23,500, $23,500 and $24,000, respectively.
In other business, the board approved Phase 1 updates to the Brecknock Elementary main lobby, library, innovation lab and flexible classroom area funded through the capital expenditures fund totaling $29,403.79.
Also, the board approved the E-Rate Consulting Services Agreement with the Berks County Intermediate Unit for E-Rate year 2021. The services were previously provided by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. E-Rate is a federal program that allows school districts to receive discounted rates on telecommunications and internet services.
The board acknowledged that it received Right-to-Know requests from Trisha Frasetto to list all September 2020 real estate tax payments, and the Freedom Foundation seeking a listing of all employees represented by a bargaining unit.
The board approved a Renewal Agreement with the Berks County Intermediate Unit for special education services for the 2020-2021 school year. In addition, the board approved an agreement with New Story School (New Holland Road location) to provide special education services for three students during the 2020-2021 school year at a rate of $380 per day, per student.
Student representative, Ryan Klein reported that this was Spirit Week in the high school, and one senior was named a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist, one of 16,000 students in the country to receive this honor.
In addition, the board advised all organizations that ask to use school district buildings and grounds that indoor events are strictly limited to a maximum of 25 people while outdoor events can have a maximum of 250. Approvals are contingent upon COVID-19 regulations/guidelines in place at the time of the event. Should the guidelines dictate so, the event will be cancelled.