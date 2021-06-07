SHILLINGTON, Pa. – The school year may almost be over for students but the Governor Mifflin School Board had a busy night at Monday's workshop meeting.
The board voted on several items. It authorized Superintendent William L. McKay to electronically execute contracts, agreements, grants and/or licenses with the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The board electronically consents to all such documents.
The same resolution was adopted September 2015 for the previous superintendent.
Also, the board voted to appoint Christopher Killinger as director of teaching and learning, effective July 1, 2021. The full-time, 12-month position with a salary of $92,500 replaces Lisa Hess.
In addition, the board voted to approve the high school "Additional Targeted Support and Improvement" plan presented by Steve Murray, high school principal. Among other goals, the plan is intended to address problems with absenteeism.
Member Donald Kennedy was appointed the board’s legislative representative for fiscal year 2021-22 and will serve as the board's voting delegate for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Delegate Assembly on Oct. 23 in Mechanicsburg.
Branding update
Melissa Fullerton, director of communications and community relations, presented an update on the branding project for the district. She reported that the project began in March 2021 with a small group staff workshop moderated by Melissa Smith from Berks County Intermediate Unit.
Going forward, the major steps will be the formation of a branding committee in summer 2021, the draft of a position and promise in spring 2022, the development of visuals in summer 2022 and a campaign launch in fall 2022.
The monthly update on the secondary campus project was given by representatives of Schradergroup, Philadelphia, and SitelogIQ, Harrisburg — the lead contractors on the project. The board was alerted to the potential for supply issues related to the availability of some materials but pricing is not yet an issue at this time.
2021-22 budget
At the voting meeting June 21, the board will be asked to adopt the final 2021-22 General Fund budget in the amount of $73,952,160, up from $73,702,027 in 2020-21. It calls for the following tax resolutions:
- A real estate tax rate of 29.1 mills on the assessed valuation of property taxable for school purposes, with the option of three installment payments due July 30, September 30 and November 30. This is an increase of .5 mills from the 2020-21 budget.
- Other taxes will include .5% earned income tax; .5% realty transfer tax; per capita tax of $5 per person; resident tax of $5 per person; local services tax of $10 per person for individuals whose place of employment is in the district; and an occupational assessment tax of $10 per person on any employed resident in the district.
In another major spending action, the board will vote to approve the following insurances recommended by the district's insurance broker, Willis of Pennsylvania Inc., Radnor:
- General liability, auto, and boiler/machinery in the amount of $163,413 and umbrella liability in the amount of $22,138 from Utica Mutual Insurance Company.
- Board liability and network security in the amount of $66,753 from AIG Group, National Union Fire Insurance Company.
- Law enforcement in the amount of $4,919 from Greenwich Insurance Company.
- Cyber policy in the amount of $5,706 from Chubb, ACE American Insurance.
The total amount of insurances is $262,929.
Also, the board will vote to approve the food service budget for 2021-22, in the amount of $2,772,049. The district will continue to serve free meals to all children under the extension of the USDA's National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option for the 2021-22 school year.
School grounds updates
In items related to school property, the board will vote on upgrades to the building automation system hardware and software at Brecknock Elementary, Cumru Elementary, Mifflin Park and the education center, with the work to be performed by NRG Controls North Inc., Selinsgrove, at a cost of $128,850.
Also, the board is expected to approve a recommendation for professional environmental services for the Governor Mifflin Community Center Athletic Facility and the secondary campus renovations, to be awarded to Element Environmental Solutions Inc., Adamstown, at a cost of $22,931.50, to be paid from the construction fund.
Pupil services
In major actions for pupil services, the June 21 voting meeting will consider an agreement with Temple-based KidsPeace to provide special education services for an unnamed student at a rate of $170 per day, and agreements with John Paul II Center for Special learning to provide summer services for two unnamed students from June 21 to August 12 at a tuition of $2,850 per student.
The board will also consider numerous renewal agreements with the following companies and service providers for the 2021-22 school year:
- Malvern Community Health Services Inc. for onsite behavioral and mental health services for any identified students, at no cost to the district.
- Laurel Life Services, York, for continuance of the elementary transition classroom at Mifflin Park Elementary at a cost of $294,660, and for the establishment of a secondary transition classroom at the high school at a cost of $244,500.
- River Rock Academy, Sinking Spring, to provide alternative education services for appropriately-identified students. The elementary rate is $214.19 per day, per student, and the secondary rate is $197.47 per day, per student.
- Elaine Ayers Torres to provide school psychologist services, as needed, at the rate of $85 per hour.
- Pediatric Therapeutic Services Inc., Conshohocken, for the two-year term covering the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 school years, to provide occupational therapy and physical therapy services, as needed. The rates are for each school year are $71.50 per hour and $72 per hour, respectively.
- The Vista School, Hershey, to provide summer services for an unnamed student from July 5 to Aug. 12, with tuition at $8,191.05.