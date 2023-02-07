SHILLINGTON, Pa. - At a Monday night meeting, the Governor Mifflin School District board announced plans to appoint a new superintendent.

The board officially named Lisa Hess as district superintendent effective July 1, 2023, upon finalization of her contract.

This decision comes after an exhaustive search at both local and national levels.

Hess, who has been with the district 16 years and currently serves as assistant superintendent, will be replacining current superintendent Bill McKay.

McKay submitted his intent to retire, following the completion of the 2022-2023 school year, at a September board meeting.

Hess is a 1992 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in English Education from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education and Principal Certification from Cabrini College and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

.