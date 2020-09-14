SHILLINGTON, Pa. – COVID-19 has disrupted the country’s education system for much of the year.
At Monday night’s work meeting, the Governor Mifflin School Board learned how it could take advantage of the situation to save millions of dollars in construction costs if it acts now to implement the master plan.
The master plan began in 2019 but was put on hold this past spring.
The secret to savings, as presented by executives of siteLogiq, a facility planning, design and management company headquartered in Minneapolis, is to take advantage of the current 10% to 15% reduction in construction bids due to the pandemic.
If the board approves design concepts by early October, siteLogiq believes it can proceed to get construction bids before pre-virus pricing returns.
In March 2019, the master plan was estimated to cost $66.42 million. Using the company’s hybrid construction methodology and a Green Energy Savings Agreement, siteLogiq estimates that the project now will cost about $57.29 million.
District Chief Financial Officer Diane Richards said that as part of the bond refinancing of March 2020 the district borrowed $30 million that can be applied to the master plan projects.
Also, the historically low interest rates now in effect would allow the district to borrow the remaining $27 million with no additional increase in millage except for the quarter-point already built into the budget.
The master plan proposes to pull all physical and athletic facilities out of the middle school and high school and move them into a new Community Building to be built next to the football stadium.
Traffic patterns would be changed to pull buses to the middle of the campus while moving vehicle traffic to the periphery.
Girls wrestling
In other business, athletic director Pat Tulley, varsity wrestling coach Ralph Voit and junior varsity wrestling coach Kevin Ochs asked the board to vote next week at its regular meeting to establish a girls wrestling program.
If approved, it would be the sixth high school girls wrestling program in the state.
Ochs pointed out that girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in schools in the U.S. and has been approved in 24 states.
Tulley said that he believed a wresting program would not pilfer girls from other winter sports because “wrestling attracts a different kind of athlete.”
The Governor Mifflin Wrestling Association will totally fund the program for the first three years, according to Ochs.
Since girls wrestling is not yet sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the team would initially compete in open tournaments that include wrestlers from all schools, not just those with official programs.
The PIAA requires 100 schools to offer a sport before it is officially sanctioned.