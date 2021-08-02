SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Even though the Governor Mifflin health and safety plan already states that masks are optional in the district except on public transportation, several community members spoke before the school board Monday night to emphasize that masks should remain optional for all students and teachers.
Before hearing the public comments Monday night, Superintendent William L. McKay gave a brief update on the health and safety plan, which he said is posted on the district website.
McKay specifically noted that the wearing of masks in school will be optional for all individuals.
The current health and safety plans states, "Face coverings are optional for all individuals (staff, students, parents, visitors), regardless of vaccination status."
"This is the same plan approved by the school board and currently makes a recommendation for non-vaccinated students and teachers to wear masks," McKay said. "We will continue to monitor all information from agencies and make revisions where necessary."
District resident Christina Worley said the 2020-21 school year was unproductive because of the previous mask mandate.
"It was enlightening to see the mask mandate gone in June," Worley said. "We're all confused with what the non-credible CDC will be announcing for the masks."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on July 9 which stated that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals, age 2 and older, who are not fully vaccinated. A week later, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that all students, teachers and staff — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks while indoors in school.
Worley compared the mask mandate this past school year to the 2007-08 school year when the district experienced six weeks of bomb scares and imposed restrictions for safety reasons.
"The students felt like they were in prison under the guise of protection," Worley said. "Seniors couldn't wait to get out because of all of the restrictions."
"Masks are a restriction and I really do not want the district to go through what happened at the high school," she added, referring to the incident three years ago.
A parent of students in the district said masks must remain a choice for the mental welfare of all children.
A few board members became impatient during subsequent public speeches on the topic and attempted to interrupt to remind attendees that the district's current plan is for masks to be optional for everyone in the district, except on public transportation, where masks will be required.
The plan specifies: "Beginning July 19, 2021, and in accordance with an updated CDC federal order, face coverings will be required on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. All Governor Mifflin bus drivers, aides and students will be required to wear a face covering when riding in Governor Mifflin School District transportation vehicles."