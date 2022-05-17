READING, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin School District is breaking ground on a community and athletic center.
The new center will be located between the high school and the athletic fields. Officials say it will be used for recreation, activities, and meetings.
Officials say the center is needed to begin renovations to the middle school and high school. They say the high school and middle school gyms are being moved to the center.
"We're creating this space as an athletic and community center, but the reality is, it's also giving us space within our middle school and our high school to create additional learning opportunities for our students," said Superintendent Bill McKay, Governor Mifflin School District.
Officials say it will allow them to make new library and cafeteria spaces and expand programs like art, music and STEM.