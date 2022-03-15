Shooting at Brookline Park in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin School District sent a message to the school district community on Tuesday following a deadly shooting involving multiple students. 

One person was killed after a shooting in Reading Monday at Brookline Park around 7:45 p.m. 

School District Superintendent, William McKay, says he was informed Tuesday morning that Governor Mifflin students were involved in a shooting.

He says one student was fatally shot and another was admitted to the ICU.

Governor Mifflin Middle School and High School were switched to a virtual learning day for Tuesday. The high school and middle school are open for grief counseling support.

All after school activities for Governor Mifflin secondary students have been canceled for Tuesday. 

Brookline Park shooting investigation continues

Police could be seen investigating at Brookline Park Tuesday morning following a deadly shooting on Monday night. 

"As a district, we want to let all of our students know that they are in our thoughts today and that we are here for them during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and support of our students," said McKay. 

Police could still be seen investigating the shooting at Brookline Park early Tuesday morning. 

No arrests have been made in that case. 

