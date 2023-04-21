SHILLINGTON, Pa. – The administration at Governor Mifflin School District says no evidence has been found to substantiate a threat that forced its middle and high schools to go virtual on Tuesday.

In an update issued by the district on Thursday, administrators said the finding of no evidence came after two days of collaboration with local law enforcement and other agencies.

The district thanked its community for being patient while waiting for the update.

"While we understand the desire for additional information, we ask our community to trust that we will always update you with any and all information we have available as soon as we are able to do so," the district wrote. "We also would like to reassure our community that, during this time, we have worked with fervor to ensure that our students across the district are safe within our schools."

The district said it will continue to follow increased safety protocols at the middle school and high school campuses through the remainder of this week. Additional communication about next week will be provided before Monday, it said.