SHILLINGTON, Pa. -- A school district in Berks County wants the public to help out with rebranding its image.
Governor Mifflin School District officials said in a release Friday it will be conducting a series of three surveys seeking feedback regarding key elements of the district's brand.
It's inviting students, alumni and community members to complete the survey, which will be posted to the district's website weekly from March 14 to April 3.
It's a flexible process. Those who wish to participate but do not have access to the internet can schedule a time at the Governor Mifflin Education Center to complete the survey.
The district stressed that the mascot, school colors and other key elements will remain an integral part of the district's image.
“The rebrand process is really going to focus on identifying what most resonates with our community and what does not,” said Ashley Shannon, Director of Communications and Community Relations, “in this process, we want to honor where we’ve been as a district while also making space for where we are headed within our schools and our community at large.”
Once surveys are finished, the district said it plans to hold focus groups composed of randomly selected respondents to get final community opinions.
The district expects the process to be completed and the rebrand unveiled in June.
The district said it expects the rebrand to play an integral role in design elements of the building project, which will see an overhaul of several key areas of the secondary schools. This also includes the construction of a new athletic complex and community center on the school grounds.
Phase two of this project will begin in May.