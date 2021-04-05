SHILLINGTON, Pa. – At Monday night's workshop meeting, the Governor Mifflin School Board received an update on the district's secondary campus project from David Schrader, president of the Philadelphia-based Schradergroup architectural firm.
The multi-year project will make significant upgrades to the middle school and high school, and includes the construction of a new community athletic building on the site of the football practice field. Lesser upgrades will be made to the district's elementary schools.
Phase 1 construction projects will begin April 9 in the middle school and April 20 in the high school, with a goal to complete them before students begin the 2021-22 school year in the fall.
Schrader noted that the community athletic center will contain two classrooms and two multi-purpose rooms, and will be able to seat 2,100 students when both the first and second floor bleachers are used. Also, the community will have access to a large wellness center in the evenings when the building is not being used by students.
The design of the project, Schrader pointed out, will move vehicular traffic to the periphery of the middle school-senior high school campus while increasing parking spaces from 530 to 613.
Voting actions
The board approved employee dental and vision insurance programs for fiscal year 2021-22. The providers are United Concordia Dental and EyeMed Vision, and the insurance programs were brokered by Gallagher Benefit Services.
The board also signed off on the final year-end calendar for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, it approved the use of district facilities by Brecknock Township Parks and Recreation, the Governor Mifflin High School Student Government Association; Medicine Shoppe of Shillington COVID-19 vaccine clinics, Middle Creek Search and Rescue, and several soccer and field hockey clubs.
Next meeting items
At the April 19 voting meeting, the board will be asked to approve the following items:
- The donation of used books to the Ambohimanarina Public Primary School in Madagascar;
- The Governor Mifflin Comprehensive Plan for 2020-23;
- A dual-enrollment agreement with Reading Area Community College for the 2021-22 school year;
- A Renewal Agreement with The Meadows Psychiatric Center, Centre Hall, to provide continuity of care for any district students hospitalized during the 2021-22 and/or 2022-23 school years.
- Agreements with Conrad Weiser Decisions program to provide special education services for four unnamed students through the remainder of the current school year at a rate of $216.55 per day per student.
- Renewal of a legal services consultation agreement with Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP to provide guidance concerning special education, Every Student Succeeds Act compliance, student services and student civil rights issues. The contract will also include up to six half-day face-to-face consultations and file reviews with district special education and student services administrators during the 2021-22 fiscal year at a cost of $8,400.
- Replacement of roofing systems on the varsity baseball field dugouts with work to be completed by The Helping Company, at no charge to the district.
- Completion of geotechnical services for the new community center athletic facility, via a contract with Earth Engineering Inc., East Norriton, to perform the scope of the work for the project at a cost of $12,600.