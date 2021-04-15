SHILLINGTON, Pa. – A group of middle school students from Governor Mifflin School District brought home a national award.

The team "Physics Works" won first place in Division 1 in the national Rube Goldberg Machine Building Contest.  

According to the contest website, a Rube Goldberg Machine is a contraption which accomplishes a simple task in a complicated and funny way, and is based on the "Invention" cartoons of the famous Pulitzer Prize-winning American cartoonist Rube Goldberg. 

Watch video of the machine created by Governor Mifflin students. 

 
 

