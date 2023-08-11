READING, Pa. - Governor Josh Shapiro held a ceremonial signing of his budget bill inside Reading's Millmont Elementary School Friday.

The budget includes a $567 million increase for basic education. Around $50 million will go toward universal free breakfast in Pennsylvania schools.

"We understand that if you're going to have good outcomes in this Commonwealth, it starts with these folks right here," said Governor Shapiro.

It is the largest basic education funding increase in Pennsylvania history.

"Schools are going to be able to have the money to start this in, you know, the next couple of weeks when they begin classes," Shapiro explained.

Education Secretary and former Reading School District superintendent Khalid Mumin said the breakfast will be free regardless of income status.

"Across Pennsylvania, this will benefit 1.7 million children. Here in Berks County, it's going to help 68,000 students," said Mumin.

In a statement, a House Republican Caucus spokesperson said in part that Friday's event:

"Is nothing but a reminder of the biggest missed opportunity in this budget – the failure to transform our education system so that it will truly be a child-first, family-focused experience."

Reading's current superintendent, Jennifer Murray, called the increase a very impactful decision.

"We all know that a nutritious start to the day is key and allows students to focus on their learning," said Murray.

Governor Shapiro said he hopes to see what is in his first budget sustained over time.