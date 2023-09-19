FLEETWOOD, Pa. – Fleetwood will close out September with a weekend-long celebration of the borough's 150th anniversary, including a free performance by a Grammy-nominated singer.

The festivities kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with the public release of "Finding Fleetwood," a documentary that is said to explore the history and people of Fleetwood over the past 150 years. Written and directed by Eric Schaeffer and narrated by Emmy Award winner Kathie Lee Gifford, the film will be available to view for free on the Fleetwood YouTube page.

From Thursday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 30, Fleetwood Park will feature rides, games, food and entertainment from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Also on Sept. 30, Main Street will host a business fair from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by the 150th celebration parade at 2 p.m. and then a ceremony and truck dedication at the fire house.

For the grand finale, Grammy-nominated country artist Chuck Mead and his Grassy Knoll Boys will take the stage in Fleetwood Park for a free concert at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Fleetwood 150th anniversary website.