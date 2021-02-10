HARRISBURG, Pa. - An attorney whose law firm focuses on serving people from Lancaster and southern Berks counties has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill Democratic members of the United States Senate.
The U.S. attorney's office in Harrisburg announced Wednesday a federal grand jury's indictment of Kenelm L. Shirk, 71, of Cornwall, Lebanon County.
Shirk was on his way to Washington, D.C. with firearms and a "large amount of ammunition" on Jan. 21 -- the day after Joe Biden's inauguration -- when he was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police, according to the federal prosecutors.
Shirk was charged with threatening to murder a U.S. official.
His lawyer said Wednesday that Shirk had no intent to kill anyone. He said the incident began as a domestic dispute.
Shirk is behind bars pending trial, which is scheduled for April 5.
According to the Shirk Law Associates website, Shirk is a third-generation lawyer who was raised in Akron, Lancaster County. His Ephrata-based firm concentrates on small- to mid-size business law, commercial real estate and land use, and estate planning and administration, with a focus on serving people from Lancaster and southern Berks counties. He is a former president of the Ephrata Chamber of Commerce.