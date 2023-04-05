HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Berks County-based home care agency and its owner have been charged in a nearly half million-dollar Medicaid fraud scheme.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Tuesday that based upon recommendations from the 47th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, A Part of Our Family Home Care Agency in Bally, Pa, and owner Gavin Mata, were charged with Medicaid fraud, theft and tampering with public records.

Mata, 36, of New York, also is charged with identity theft and perjury. Bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

Authorities say between January 2020 and April 2022, the Medical Assistance program paid A Part of Our Family $488,349 for health care services that were never provided.

Some of the reported clients had never signed up for or received care from A Part of Our Family, and agency employees were not aware Mata had reported these services.

“Medicaid is a lifeline to essential services for low-income Pennsylvanians, and this agency exploited the system to defraud and steal for personal interests,” AG Henry said. “Criminals who defraud Medicaid are targeting our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, who trust their caregivers to look out for them, and all hard-working Pennsylvania taxpayers.”

Authorities allege Mata manipulated time sheets and other documents to align with the scheme. They say the forms were missing clients’ signatures and the employees reportedly performing the work told investigators they had not done so and were unaware of the reported hours.

Mata then allegedly lied under oath during Grand Jury testimony pertaining to the agency’s payroll records.

All charges are accusations. The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty.