BERN TWP., Pa. - The Baseballtown Charities' Rip It Batting Cages in Bern Township underwent a major upgrade.

The center will hold its grand reopening today.

Four automated batting cages have been replaced with turf tunnels.

The renovations allow athletes more versatility in their training.. and they can do it all year round.

Proceeds from the Rip It Batting Cages will allow Baseballtown Charities to help more youth organizations and their programs.