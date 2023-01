WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Race fans in Berks County have something to cheer about in the new year.

Grandview Speedway announced on their Facebook page that opening day for the 2023 racing season will be April 1, with a rain date of April 8.

The future of the beloved Berks County racetrack was still in limbo late last year when a deal to sell to a vehicle auction company fell through.

Information about tickets, season passes and an up-to-date race schedule can be found on their website.