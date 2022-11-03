WASHINTGON TWP., Pa. – A deal to sell the Grandview Speedway in Berks County is not happening, but the races will go on.

The racetrack's account on Facebook posted a message from owner Theresa Rogers and her family, saying that Copart Inc. has terminated its deal to buy the track in Washington Township. Copart is a vehicle auction and remarketing company.

The post said Copart needed to apply to Washington Township for a special exception permit, which would have required a public hearing. The Rogers family said it did not want to delay the planning of a new race season if the deal would have been blocked by the township's decision.

The family says it is focusing on planning the 2023 schedule, which includes the previously announced Thunder on the Hill Racing Series.