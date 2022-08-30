WASHINGTOWN TWP., Pa. — The future of Grandview Speedway in Berks County is unclear.

The owner of the track in Washington Township has accepted a deal to sell it to Copart Inc., a vehicle auction and remarketing company.

The move comes as the speedway gets closer to the finish line of its 60th anniversary season, but nothing is official yet.

According to the speedway, Copart submitted a proposal to Washington Township officials that will place the company on the agenda at a future meeting.

A message from the speedway's owner, Theresa Rogers, said nothing has been discussed with officials yet.

The officials said the proposal is the result of an offer Copart made with Rogers to purchase the grounds.

"Just like any other racetrack in Pennsylvania, there's so much that has to do with these racing facilities," said Brent Wentz, a NASCAR crew member who grew up going to the speedway. "It's, you know, families have raced there for decades."

Wentz lives in North Carolina now, but said he grew up going to the speedway and has gone back a couple times since moving away.

He has worked with teams that have won Daytona 500s and Indy 500s.

"You know, it'd be good to get back there, if I could, for one more race if it is going to be the last season that they have," Wentz said. "I mean, that's unknown."

The speedway said it was not listed for sale and that Copart emailed it looking for property.

After being contacted, the speedway said Rogers had discussions with her family, many of whom are involved with the speedway and told her the decision would be up to her.

"We, as a family, certainly do appreciate all of the love and passion that everyone has been showing since this news broke," Rogers said in a statement, "and we hope everyone will respect the decisions that I have to make for myself, and my family."