WEST READING, Pa. — After less than five months on the job, West Reading's police chief is preparing to step down.
Glenn Granitz Jr. submitted his resignation Thursday as the borough's police chief to pursue a career in the private sector, according to Jack Gombach, the borough council president.
Granitz's last day on the job will be Dec. 13, Gombach said.
Granitz joined the West Reading Police Department as its chief in June after resigning as the chief of the Allentown Police Department, where he had spent his entire law enforcement career.
At the time, he told 69 News that he wanted to delve more into the community aspect of policing.