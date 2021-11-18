West Reading police Chief Glenn Granitz
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. — After less than five months on the job, West Reading's police chief is preparing to step down.

Glenn Granitz Jr. submitted his resignation Thursday as the borough's police chief to pursue a career in the private sector, according to Jack Gombach, the borough council president.

Granitz's last day on the job will be Dec. 13, Gombach said. 

Granitz joined the West Reading Police Department as its chief in June after resigning as the chief of the Allentown Police Department, where he had spent his entire law enforcement career.

At the time, he told 69 News that he wanted to delve more into the community aspect of policing.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.