BOYERTOWN, Pa. - It is something state lawmaker David Maloney said has been years in the making.

More than $606,000 in state funding is coming to Boyertown to update traffic signal equipment at the intersections of Route 73 and Chestnut Street, and Route 73 and Washington Street. The goal is to help mitigate tractor trailer traffic.

"This has been an ongoing issue, especially for Boyertown for some time," said State Rep. David Maloney (R -130th District.)

Maloney said Route 73 is a state permit road, requiring permits for access of larger oversized loads. He said he has been to multiple meetings regarding traffic.

"What I can say is, some of the things that were identified was the coordination of traffic lights and how the flow of that traffic would help," said Rep. Maloney.

He said it is very similar to when you have a roundabout.

"Instead of having the congestion build up in one spot, if the coordination of lights will allow traffic to continue, then you know that you will have a certain amount of mass moving on," Maloney explained.

He 69 News he has not received information yet about when the grant money will be coming, but said he is sure it will come very shortly.

"This artery, if you will, of highway and roadway. It is not just constituents; you know it affects them, but it's more in the bigger picture where the people who will be coming through your area will be impacted also," said State Rep. Maloney.