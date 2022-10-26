SPRING TWP., Pa. — Securing food for people in need is one part of Helping Harvest's mission. Getting it into their hands is another.

That effort will get a little easier, thanks to some state funding. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $50,000 grant to Helping Harvest.

The food bank will use the money to buy a van for its Weekender Program, which provides a bag of food to more than 4,000 students to take home from school on Fridays.

Helping Harvest will use the van to pick up donations from its retail grocer partners and deliver the food to more than 60 program sites in Berks and Schuylkill counties, according to state Rep. Mark Rozzi.

The state also awarded $20,378 to Laureldale to repave an existing basketball court and install two new poles and basketball nets.

"Bringing these grants back to Berks County helps ensure that residents of all ages can lead healthy lifestyles," Rozzi said. "Access to healthy food and after-school recreation opportunities make all the difference to students, especially at-risk kids."

Last month, the state DCED awarded a $22,321 grant to install a walking path at the borough's Dominic Manzella Community Park.