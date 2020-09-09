Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A church that has been part of downtown Reading for nearly two centuries will be around for years to come, thanks in part to a state grant.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded $48,849 to Christ Episcopal Church at North Fifth and Court streets in center city's Callowhill neighborhood.

The congregation will use the money to pay for construction to stabilize, repair and protect the masonry of the buttress walls that support the church's steeple and façade.

Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Reading

"Christ Episcopal Church has existed in our city as a landmark for nearly 200 years," said state Rep. Tom Caltagirone. "It's vital for the state to provide the money needed to not only repair this historical building but complete the work needed to prevent future deterioration to its historic façade."

Christ Church was built in 1826, but its congregation dates back to 1763, 13 years before the American colonies declared their independence from Great Britain.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.