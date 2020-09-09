READING, Pa. - A church that has been part of downtown Reading for nearly two centuries will be around for years to come, thanks in part to a state grant.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded $48,849 to Christ Episcopal Church at North Fifth and Court streets in center city's Callowhill neighborhood.
The congregation will use the money to pay for construction to stabilize, repair and protect the masonry of the buttress walls that support the church's steeple and façade.
"Christ Episcopal Church has existed in our city as a landmark for nearly 200 years," said state Rep. Tom Caltagirone. "It's vital for the state to provide the money needed to not only repair this historical building but complete the work needed to prevent future deterioration to its historic façade."
Christ Church was built in 1826, but its congregation dates back to 1763, 13 years before the American colonies declared their independence from Great Britain.