READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history.

The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city.

Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor of the John R. Post Center at Fourth and Penn streets.

The university's plans include the addition of a physician associate program, a refresh of the nursing program, the addition of a community clinic, additional engineering tracks, and an expansion of downtown housing.

The grant is the fourth of its kind for Alvernia. To date, the university has secured a total of $15.5 million in redevelopment grant resources for its CollegeTowne initiatives in Reading and Pottsville.