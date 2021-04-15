Reading CollegeTowne under construction
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. — When Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne campus opens its doors in center city later this year, officials are hoping it will be a boon for the surrounding businesses.

That's why the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance said it is working now to make sure those businesses are ready to welcome the influx of students and faculty members as new customers.

The chamber announced Thursday that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to use for improving the inside and outside of businesses that are situated near the campus at Fourth and Penn streets.

Businesses across from Reading CollegeTowne

"GRCA has been meeting with Alvernia University representatives and other downtown stakeholders to explore opportunities to leverage the CollegeTowne project for other investment," said Jim Gerlach, the GRCA's president and CEO. "The Truist Foundation grant will help existing businesses make improvements to their storefronts for new and existing customers."

South side of 400 block of Penn Street in downtown Reading

The GRCA said it will release details in the coming weeks about how businesses can apply for money from the grant. In the meantime, they can reach out to Aaron Gantz, the chamber's senior director of economic development, to express their interest in the funding. Gantz can be contacted by calling 610-898-7788 or emailing agantz@greaterreading.org.

"We're proud to partner with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance to support our local businesses as we work to carry out our purpose to build better lives and communities," said Alex Brame, Truist's central Pennsylvania region president.

Alvernia University CollegeTowne rendering

Reading CollegeTowne is set to open in August, when a $20-million project to renovate the 40-year-old building is expected to be finished. The building originally opened in 1980 as CNA Plaza, housing offices for Chicago-based CNA Financial Corporation. CNA donated the building to the I-LEAD charter school in 2013, when the company relocated to Spring Township.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.