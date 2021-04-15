READING, Pa. — When Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne campus opens its doors in center city later this year, officials are hoping it will be a boon for the surrounding businesses.
That's why the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance said it is working now to make sure those businesses are ready to welcome the influx of students and faculty members as new customers.
The chamber announced Thursday that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to use for improving the inside and outside of businesses that are situated near the campus at Fourth and Penn streets.
"GRCA has been meeting with Alvernia University representatives and other downtown stakeholders to explore opportunities to leverage the CollegeTowne project for other investment," said Jim Gerlach, the GRCA's president and CEO. "The Truist Foundation grant will help existing businesses make improvements to their storefronts for new and existing customers."
The GRCA said it will release details in the coming weeks about how businesses can apply for money from the grant. In the meantime, they can reach out to Aaron Gantz, the chamber's senior director of economic development, to express their interest in the funding. Gantz can be contacted by calling 610-898-7788 or emailing agantz@greaterreading.org.
"We're proud to partner with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance to support our local businesses as we work to carry out our purpose to build better lives and communities," said Alex Brame, Truist's central Pennsylvania region president.
Reading CollegeTowne is set to open in August, when a $20-million project to renovate the 40-year-old building is expected to be finished. The building originally opened in 1980 as CNA Plaza, housing offices for Chicago-based CNA Financial Corporation. CNA donated the building to the I-LEAD charter school in 2013, when the company relocated to Spring Township.