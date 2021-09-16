MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Improvements are in the works for some athletic fields in Muhlenberg Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $29,000 grant to the Muhlenberg Township Athletic Association.
The MTAA said it will use the money to install new fencing and batting cages at its fields off Frush Valley Road in Muhlenberg Township.
"The improvements that will be made via this grant will not only directly impact the kids in this community, but I'm predicting it will help some of us 'older' kids want to relive the magic of our youth, too," said Brad Coley, the president of the MTAA's board. "I know I'm looking forward to taking a few swings in the new cages."
Coley thanked state Rep. Mark Rozzi for going to bat for the MTAA in Harrisburg. Rozzi, who lives in the township, helped to secure the grant from the DCED.
"Considering I grew up here and spent countless hours playing ball on these fields," Rozzi said, "I am beyond excited that the DCED approved this funding."
The MTAA is a nonprofit organization that provides township children with the opportunity participate in a variety of sports programs, including softball, baseball, basketball, football, field hockey, cheerleading, and wrestling.