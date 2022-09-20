HARRISBURG, Pa. — Money from Harrisburg will be used to repair the damage that storms have done to the Antietam Creek over the past several years.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded $200,000 in flood mitigation funding to Lower Alsace Township for the second phase of its Stony Creek streambank rehabilitation project.

The project aims to undo years of storm damage, which has resulted in heavy rains causing the Antietam Creek to flood and threaten the nearby Antietam Middle-Senior High School, according to state Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Mark Rozzi.

The state money will be used to pay for work that is being done to rebuild the collapsed creek wall, dredge the creek to remove debris, remove dead vegetation, and replace sections of deteriorated sidewalks, Schwank and Rozzi said.

The project's second phase will also rebuild a pedestrian bridge that was damaged by storms, providing a safe pathway for students walking to and from school.

Laureldale gets funding

The state DCED has also awarded Laureldale $22,321 in greenways, trails, and recreation funding. The borough will use the money to install a walking path at the Dominic Manzella Community Park.

The park was dedicated in 2007 to the late Dominic Manzella, who served nearly 60 years as the borough's mayor.