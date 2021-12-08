Safe Berks in Reading
Jim Vasil | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Safe Berks is getting some help in its efforts to combat domestic violence against women.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has awarded a $375,000 grant to Safe Berks through the STOP Violence Against Women statewide grant funding program.

"Tragically, incidences of domestic violence against women continue to plague our community," said state Rep. Manny Guzman. "These heartbreaking situations require immediate intervention, and this grant award will assist SAFE Berks in implementing the support these women need to overcome this trauma."

Guzman said Safe Berks will use the grant to continue a cross-system, collaborative response to violence against women in Berks County.

Tags

