HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is making money available to improve the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek watersheds in Berks and Lebanon counties.

Projects eligible for funding must support the enhancement of aquatic habitat, recreational access, and water quality in those watersheds, with priority in 2022 given to projects that improve aquatic habitats for fisheries, officials said.

The money comes from Helix Ironwood LLC through a settlement agreement related to its operation of an electric generation facility in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County, according to the commission.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Successful grant recipients should be notified by mid-December.

More information about the grant program can be found on the commission's website.

The Tulpehocken watershed encompasses 219 square miles in Berks and Lebanon counties, including the Blue Marsh Reservoir; the Quittapahilla watershed covers 77 square miles in Lebanon County.