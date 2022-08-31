HARRISBURG, Pa. — Reading's youngest schoolchildren will be treated to healthier eating options, thanks to some help from Washington.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that 266 of the state's elementary schools, including all 13 in Reading, will share in $7 million worth of grants to provide their students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day.

"Healthy foods are essential to children's growth, learning, development, and well-being, and this funding will help more students access nutritious food while school is in session," Wolf said in a news release. "The fresh fruits and vegetables offered through these grants will help students establish healthy eating habits, grow stronger, and stay focused and engaged in the classroom."

The money was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, which aims to provide healthier food choices and increase the consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Officials said priority for the grants is given to schools with the highest rates of students who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

In Berks County, the following schools received grants

Daniel Boone School District

River Rock Academy: $1,190

Reading School District