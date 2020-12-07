READING, Pa. - Initiatives that have been helping both the young and old cope with the coronavirus pandemic are being given a boost.
The Berks County Community Foundation announced Monday that funds from its Russell L. Hiller Charitable Trust will support several emergency food programs and activities in the Governor Mifflin area.
Seven organizations will share a total of $23,960 in grants from the annual distribution.
- Olivet Boys and Girls Club: $5,000 to provide emergency hygiene, clothing, and food packs to children in the Governor Mifflin School District.
- Helping Harvest: $5,000 to support the Mohnton Mobile Market, which brings healthy fresh and frozen items to families in need.
- Clay on Main: $4,438 to run craft workshops at the Mifflin Encore Center to give seniors an opportunity to work with mediums such as fused glass, printmaking, and painting. The program continues an initiative that began at the start of the pandemic to deliver craft kits to seniors who must stay at home.
- VoiceUp Berks: $4,000 to continue its Youth Volunteer Corps program at the Governor Mifflin Middle School.
- Reading Public Museum: $2,261 to continue the Feed Their Imagination program, which will be held for Governor Mifflin students via virtual field trips until in-person trips are again allowed.
- Governor Mifflin Education Foundation: $2,261 for its Mifflin Reads program, which sends books to children in need during the summer to help keep them reading.
- Governor Mifflin School District: $1,000 for its Summer Zone program, which provides classes for children at fun places throughout the community during the summer months to help combat "summer slide."
A bequest by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Russell L. Hiller established the trust in his name in 2003, when the 60-year resident of Shillington died at the age of 97. He spent 26 years as a federal bankruptcy judge in Reading.