HARRISBURG, Pa. - Several schools in Berks County will share in more than $9 million in statewide safe schools grants.
The competitive grants announced Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Education aim to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to buy safety and security-related equipment, and to provide for training and compensation of school resources and police officers, officials said.
"Protecting our schools and safeguarding our children will always be a priority," said state Rep. Mark Rozzi. "These grants address the needs of local schools and improve their safety."
The schools that were awarded grants are:
- Antietam School District: $25,000 for equipment to assist in security planning, including surveillance equipment and emergency communication devices
- Antietam School District: $20,000 for programs that address school violence
- Brandywine Heights Area School District: $20,131 for equipment
- Brandywine Heights Area School District: $20,000 for programs
- La Salle Academy: $25,000 for equipment to assist in security planning, including surveillance equipment and emergency communication devices
- Muhlenberg School District: $25,000 for equipment
- Muhlenberg School District: $20,000 for programs
- St. Ignatius Loyola Regional School: $23,487.08 for equipment
"The grants announced today help with the prevention and protection of our local schools by providing the funds needed to purchase the equipment and implement the programs needed to help keep our students safe," said state Rep. Tom Caltagirone.
"We expect our students to focus on their studies – how can they do that if safety is a concern?" said state Sen. Judy Schwank. "This funding will help these schools provide a safer environment for their students and staff."
The state Department of Education's program is separate from the School Safety and Security Grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. That program awarded $1.7 million to schools in Berks County earlier this year.