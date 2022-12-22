READING, Pa. – It wasn't terribly cold Thursday night, but Friday night is forecasted to bring quite different conditions. The bitter cold has some homeless shelters on high alert.
With the temps expected to drastically dip into Friday night, Opportunity House has issued a Code Blue alert for homeless people in Berks County.
The president of the shelter says he is extremely concerned. He says even those people wearing heavy coats and wrapped in blankets are going to have a hard time staying warm.
"It's literally dying in the streets," said Opportunity House President Modesto Fiume, when asked about his worries. "It's going to go from 50 degrees at noon to maybe 15, 20 degrees with 40-, 50-mile an hour wind gusts. That's the point where you worry about people dying."
Opportunity House helps homeless men, women and children. Currently, it's over capacity.
"Our shelter capacity is typically 75," Fiume said. "We've been anywhere between 103 and 110 this week, so we know we're pushing the envelope."
"I had our shelter director in the office today with our chief operating officer," he said, "just figuring out what we else can do, how much further can we go to let people in, because someone needs to do something."
The increased need for help this season, he says, is a result of hardship. He adds there is a growing number of people in Berks County experiencing homelessness for the first time. Going to a shelter, according to Fiume, can be terrifying.
"Rent is going up on people, the housing market continues to shrink and prices continue to go out, so people who were typically eking out are not able to eek it out anymore," he stated.
"That's a long-term issue we need to address," Fiume said, "but short term, we need to find a place to put people."
People at Opportunity House are sleeping on cots and mattresses purchased over the summer.
"It's certainly not a bed, but it's better than being outside," Fiume said.
While Opportunity House may already be helping too many people, Fiume says it will not close its doors to more.
"If the 111th person shows up, we're going to take them in," he said. "That's just the way we do business."
Fiume says some people do struggle with mental illnesses and will be reluctant to go to a shelter. Unfortunately, he says they cannot be forced to do so.
He is encouraging anyone who sees a homeless person Friday night to offer them a blanket or coat, if they are comfortable doing so.
If not, he says people can call Opportunity House, Mary's Shelter or Hope Rescue Mission.