READING, Pa. - The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) is launching a new initiative to assist area employers in attracting local talent.

The Meet Greater Reading talent attraction program was designed to facilitate connections between job seekers and local Berks County companies.

GRCA is working with RoleCall, a national talent attraction consulting agency, on a trial run for the program that will run from September through the end of the year.

An official launch is anticipated in January 2024.

“A vibrant and skilled workforce is vital to the success of local businesses and our economy," said Keith Stamm, director of workforce for GRCA. "This initiative aims to bolster and cultivate our community's workforce, which has contracted in recent years, primarily attributed to our aging population. For this reason, we have been working with RoleCall, local businesses and partners over the past year to identify specific ways to support our employers’ talent attraction efforts while also developing strategic solutions to attract new talent to the area.”

The main selling points of the region will be highlighted through a paid, digital marketing campaign targeting candidates interested in moving to the Greater Reading area, which will result in a "talent roster" that GRCA will then distribute to local employers.

Officials say candidates will receive curated information relevant to their industry and interests, with a special emphasis placed on nine key industries including education, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and skilled trades.

The program was funded largely by the County of Berks as well as GRCA’s economic development investors.