Duncan's Corn Maze with Berks County map
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Fall fun and education will go hand in hand in Berks County this weekend.

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance said it has partnered with Duncan's Corn Maze in Heidelberg Township for a maze that highlights the GRCA's Grow Together campaign.

The maze features a map of Berks County, and those who want to navigate their way through it must answer questions related to the county's agriculture industry.

Each question page given to the maze's visitors also features information about the Grow Together campaign and how they can find other Berks County farmers offering family fun, fall decorations, produce, meat, dairy products, and other foods and fibers.

The maze will be open on Friday from 6 until 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. It's free for children 5 and under.

The Grow Together campaign is a partnership involving the GRCA, the Berks County Agricultural Resource Network (B.A.R.N.), and the Berks County commissioners. It's goal is to connect consumers with farmers who sell directly to them, thus shortening the supply chain while boosting Berks County's agricultural economy.

