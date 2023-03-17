READING, Pa. - The effort to restore passenger rail service to the city and county took a step forward this week.

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance was awarded $142,346 in funding for its Franklin Street Transit-Oriented Development Strategic Plan. The grant was part of several Local Share Account funding projects announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to receive these funds as we continue to work with our public and private sector partners to lay the groundwork for restoration of passenger rail service to the city and county,” said Jim Gerlach, President & COO of GRCA.

The funding, which was distributed by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, was a part of $4.62 million awarded to various projects in the 11th Senatorial District.

The focus of the strategic plan is to determine the most appropriate course of action to support the redevelopment and revitalization of residential, commercial and industrial properties within the neighborhoods adjacent to the train station.

This process is being undertaken by the Franklin Street Working Group, comprised of representatives from GRCA, City of Reading, Berks County Government, Berks Alliance, Berks County Community Foundation, South Central Transit Authority and Franklin Street business owners.

Officials say the reestablishment of an intercity passenger rail system has the potential to bring in billions of dollars in income generation, economic development and tax revenue.

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is also in the process of applying to the Federal Rail Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program in hopes of being awarded recognition of the railroad corridor.

The authority is a joint venture between Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties. Its long-term goal is the restoration of passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia