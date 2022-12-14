The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance will host their annual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners on January 13th. The event begins at 7:30am and will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Attendees will hear an update on the commissioners' goals for 2023, including economic development, Imagine Berks, 2030 planning initiatives, American Rescue Plan funding, the restoration of passenger rail and other county issues. In addition, Kevin Barnhardt, the county's new chief operations officer, will speak about his vision for Berks as he moves into his new leadership role.

Registration is required. Those interested in attending can register at gogreaterreading.org