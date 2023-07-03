CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The stage is set, rides and stands are out and the Greater Governor Mifflin League's Community Days is underway. For its 47th year in 2023, the festival is taking place on the grounds of the the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School in Cumru Township.

"The stands, the amusements and rides and so forth are more condensed," said Sam Kalbach, president of the Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days. "Instead of going down one street into another street to find what you're looking for, everything's all in one location."

A full lineup of activities is on tap for the week, culminating with fireworks at 10 p.m. on Saturday. It is a night organizers said has drawn 10,000 to 15,000 people in past years.

"Because it's a little bit higher elevation, I think the visibility will be a lot nicer than it was over at the high school," said Kalbach.

Kalbach said the event took 9-10 months of planning. He said guests will find food of all kinds.

"Anything from Mexican to hamburgers to ice cream, milkshakes, you name it," said Kalbach.

It is an event giving back to the community with scholarships and donations to nonprofits and first responders.

"It's a great community effort as the event is," he said. "We have a great committee, a great board, and it all comes together with that."

The fair will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day until Saturday. Organizers said the Greater Mifflin Community Days will stay open, if possible, should rain come through.