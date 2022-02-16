Stamm.jpg

READING, Pa. -- The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance has welcomed a new Director of Workforce Development.

The Chamber announced its recent hire of Keith Stamm who will act as the new Director of Workforce Development.

Stamm will help develop and implement program initiatives aimed at the priorities of employers in Berks County.

“I am excited about the opportunity to contribute toward building a stronger community, which benefits everyone. My background in higher education and business are particularly well-suited for this position and will aid me in promoting the mission of the GRCA,” said Stamm.

The new director recently served as Director of Counseling, advising and Career Services at Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster campus. He also was the Career Services Director at Reading Area Community College.

“Serving our members’ workforce development and talent needs is a priority for the GRCA,” said Julie Larison, Senior Director Membership Services, GRCA. “Keith brings extensive experience in advancing local talent and in fostering partnerships that support the development of our workforce.”

To learn more about the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, visit there website.

