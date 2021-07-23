READING, Pa. – The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is asking Pennsylvania's top leaders to form a task force to help fight unemployment fraud.
The organization sent a letter to Pennsylvania's attorney general, auditor general and treasurer, asking them to come together and stop cyber criminals from carrying out unemployment fraud.
"Every time I have a conversation with someone, someone says that happened to me or that happened to my coworker or that happened to my friend," said Katie Hetherington Cunfer, director of government and community relations for the GRCA. "It's pretty rampant across the state."
Hetherington Cunfer says the unemployment system is inundated with claims and cyber criminals are taking advantage of that vulnerability.
"They can't get ahead of the fraud so they can't address the people who actually need help," she explained.
Hetherington Cunfer says her chamber and other business organizations are getting calls daily reporting unemployment fraud.
"You've got employees who are very upset that their identity's been stolen," she said. "And they're questioning their employer, 'Is it coming from you?'"
Those criminals aren't just stealing personal information, either. The fraudulent claims could mean the victims pay more in taxes.
"If somebody has a fraudulent claim in your name, that's income, so if you don't know it, you're going to get an income tax bill next year," Hetherington Cunfer said. "You shouldn't have to pay for that."
She says she hopes Attorney General Josh Shapiro and others step up and form a task force to fight cyber criminals, not only for the people but for the unemployment system as a whole.
"Go after these folks," she said. "I mean, we really need a concerted effort."