G&T Industries new building plans

G&T Industries will build a new facility at the corner of Leisczs Bridge and Van Reed Roads in Bern Township. 

 The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance

READING, Pa. - G&T Industries plans to move its employees to a new location in Bern Township. 

G&T Industries purchased land from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and will build a new facility at the location. 

The Alliance sold 12.94 acres of land located at the corner of Leisczs Bridge and Van Reed Roads in Bern Township.

G&T Industries, a foam fabricator with multiple locations around the United States, plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot facility at the location.

The $8 million investment project is slated for completion in early 2022. Upon completion, the company will transition its 65 employees from its current Reading location to the new location.

“The employees at our facility are very excited with the investment G&T Industries is making for our newbuilding. We have come through a very difficult time with major impacts felt by the COVID pandemic, yet we were able to continue to service our customers at the high level they have become accustomed to. The new site displays the commitment G&T has in its employees, its customers and the local community,” said Bob Shumoski, G&T Industries General Manager.

The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and G&T Industries will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking on August 2.

