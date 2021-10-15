READING, Pa. - A popular Greek Food Festival is back in Reading with indoor, outdoor, and take out options.
The festival returned at Saints Constantine and Helen Church for the 50th year. It's on East Wyomissing Boulevard, across from Berks Catholic.
Last year folks could only pick up orders to go. This year there's plenty of entertainment and lots of options on the menu to choose from.
"We have some great food, some great pastry. Our wonderful bread has been made by all of our ladies who did a fantastic job getting this ready," said festival organizer, Andrew Cammarano.
The festival continues on Saturday and Sunday.