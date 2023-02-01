READING, Pa - No, it's not a sign that the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl, but where does that color come from?

"In this case, there's a lot of carbon in this particular comet and when it starts to melt away, you get that green, undulating color,” said Mark Mazurkiewicz, director of the Neag Planetarium in Reading.

Think of it more like the rebel of the cosmos.

"I consider the comets kind of the outlaws of the origin of the solar system,” Mazurkiewicz said. “They're not quite in proper orbits like the planets are."

And according to some local space enthusiasts, it's the perfect time to get a look at this celestial bad boy.

“So to see it now is your best opportunity in your dark, clear skies,” said Elan Lift of the Berks County Astronomical Society.

If you're directionally challenged, here's a constellation to get you closer.

“If you imagine the Big Dipper as a pan, you are making your scrambled eggs and for some reason it flies out of the front of the pan,” Lift explained.

The space experts we spoke to hope the current interest in the green comet also makes people curious about what else there is to see in the night sky.

"I think space is something we all share,” said Lift. “If we have our solid foundation down here on the ground. We are all experiencing the skies together."

Experts say the comet's emerald green tail is millions of miles in length, and it serves as a time capsule, holding clues to the origins of the universe.

“We can get a better understanding of our place in the solar system and in general in the universe,” said Mazurkiewicz.

It's also plain old pretty darn cool to look at, too.

"Comets are discovered all the time but it's rare that it swings by earth and gives us a great show,” Lift said.