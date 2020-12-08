OLEY TWP., Pa. - Those at Glick's Greenhouse in Oley Township said it was one of the best growing seasons for poinsettias but not really for anything else this year.
"We weren't sure if we could," said Dave Glick, owner of Glick's Greenhouse. "We do it as a community event, and we did not want to disappoint the community."
By stretching the event into two weeks and incorporating registering times, social distancing and masking, the greenhouse was able to keep its poinsettia and water walk-through alive.
"If they ever needed the feeling and blessing they get from coming here, it was this year," Glick said. "We wanted to do that. We did a lot of hoping and thinking and planning and tried to make it possible for the crowd to come."
It's a tradition for one area family that's taking on even more significance during the pandemic.
"This is the most beautiful one so far," said Rose Schankweiler of Bechtelsville. "Absolutely gorgeous, and I'm so glad they were able to do it this year with COVID going on. Beautiful day to come out and look at the gorgeous poinsettias."
The greenhouse is used to having 500 people an hour any other year to view and walk past thousands of categories of poinsettias and numerous water displays, but it still expects to hit 10,000 guests when it wraps on Saturday.