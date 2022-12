SPRING TWP., Pa. - Holiday lights and live music are back at Gring's Mill in Spring Township.

Their display lit up the grounds for the first time this year Friday night.

A band played and local vendors offered food.

The display will be open on weekends until December 18th and they'll be up every night the week of Christmas eve.

It's open in the evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.